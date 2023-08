DAYTON — Mouthwatering food, vibrant vendors and music will fill Island MetroPark this weekend.

The Dayton African American Cultural Festival will take place at the park Saturday from 12-8 p.m. and Sunday from 12-6 p.m.

The festival will feature vendors, activities for families, spoken word performances and informative exhibits.

Entry into the festival is free.





