‘Bacon always makes it better;’ City of Kettering hosting Bacon Fest today

KETTERING — Bacon lovers from across the area will gather in Kettering today.

>>RELATED: August festival season is in full swing in the Dayton area

The city will be hosting the 10th annual Bacon Fest at the Fraze Pavilion this afternoon, according to the Fraze’s website.

The festival will allow people to sample local restaurants as they showcase the many ways you can “baconate your meal.”

“Whether you’re in the crispy bacon or chewy bacon camp, you’ll love this summer festival,” Fraze Pavilion wrote on its website.

Gates will open at 3 p.m. this afternoon and the festival will go on until 10 p.m. tonight.

Along with the bacon, there will be free music in Lincoln Park.

©2023 Cox Media Group