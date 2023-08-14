August festival season is in full swing in the Dayton area

MIAMI VALLEY — Throughout the month of August, several festivals will take place in the Dayton Area.
Between the music, vendors, and variety of food, these festivals are bound to offer up something fun.
>> Argument over dog leads to deadly Dayton shooting, court records state
Upcoming festivals:
Aug. 18-26: The Great Darke County Fair
Aug. 19: Bacon Fest
Aug. 19-20: Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival
Aug. 19-20: Dayton African American Cultural Festival
Aug. 25-27: Greater Dayton Lebanese Festival
Aug. 26: Taco and Nacho Fest
Aug. 26: Hops in the Hangar
Aug. 26: HAMILPALOOZA
©2023 Cox Media Group