August festival season is in full swing in the Dayton area

MIAMI VALLEY — Throughout the month of August, several festivals will take place in the Dayton Area.

Between the music, vendors, and variety of food, these festivals are bound to offer up something fun.

Upcoming festivals:

Aug. 18-26: The Great Darke County Fair

Aug. 19: Bacon Fest

Aug. 19-20: Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival

Aug. 19-20: Dayton African American Cultural Festival

Aug. 25-27: Greater Dayton Lebanese Festival

Aug. 26: Taco and Nacho Fest

Aug. 26: Hops in the Hangar

Aug. 26: HAMILPALOOZA





