Dayton, 3 other Ohio cities among best baseball cities in 2025

OHIO — Dayton and three other cities are among the best baseball cities in the country.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

WalletHub posted on its website that it looked at 31 key indicators of “baseball fan-friendliness.”

Among the indicators are the number of teams, the performance level of teams, the number of championships, the average ticket price per game, attendance, stadium capacity, and fan engagement.

“While the top baseball cities tend to be those with the best-performing MLB teams, they also often have several teams to cheer on at the Minor League and collegiate levels,” said Chip Lupo, WalletHub analyst.

TRENDING STORIES:

They chose cities with at least one Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball, or college baseball team.

Dayton is ranked No. 38 overall. Here are how the other Ohio cities ranked:

Cincinnati is in the Top 10, ranked right at No. 10

Cleveland is in the Top 20, ranked at No. 15

Akron is one spot below Dayton, ranked at No. 38

The top three cities are New York, Los Angeles, and Atlanta.

Visit this website to see the full list.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group