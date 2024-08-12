Dave Chappelle announces 2 hometown shows

YELLOW SPRINGS — Award-winning comedian Dave Chappelle has announced he is coming to Yellow Springs for two more hometown shows this summer.

Dave Chappelle and Friends will have two more “Dave Chapelle’s Summer Camp” shows that will take place at the Wirrig Pavilion on August 23 and 24.

Chappelle hosted three shows in Yellow Springs in July.

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, August 14 at noon on ticketmaster.com.

No cell phones, smartwatches, and accessories will be allowed in the performance space and will be secured in special pouches that will be unlocked at the end of each show.

