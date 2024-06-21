Dash cam video shows moment in crash involving Ohio mayor

CLEVELAND — Newly released dash camera video gave a closer at a crash involving an Ohio mayor last week.

>>Ohio rated as one of the worst states in the US, study says

Cleveland Police said Mayor Justin Bibb’s car was involved in a crash on June 13, CBS affiliate WOIO reported.

The mayor’s driver went through a red light.

“This is the mayor’s vehicle,” a firefight on the scene said.

“What mayor?” An officer asked.

“Our mayor,” the firefighter answered.

Mayor Bibb’s driver is a 22-year veteran of the Cleveland Police Department. He said he drove through a red light with his emergency lights on.

The driver said he saw the other driver stopped and kept going.

>>High E. coli levels detected at lake at area state park

“You had your overhead emergency lights on? The officer asked him.

“Emergency lights, yes,” the driver responded.

“For what reason?” asked the officer.

“The mayor needed to get somewhere for a meeting, an emergency meeting,” said the driver.

>>‘Lot of folks coming;’ Final preps underway for 50th Dayton Air Show

Cleveland’s Police chief said the mayor’s driver violated policy at the time of the crash, WOIO said.

“At the time, the mayor’s driver was engaged in emergency response driving,” Chief Annie Todd said last Friday. “Preliminary information indicates that the lights were activated outside of the emergency response driving policy.”

The city said the meeting was about the recent cyberattack on city hall.

Mayor Bibb has apologized and taken responsibility for the crash.

©2024 Cox Media Group