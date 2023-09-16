Darke Co. Sheriff’s Office now accepting donations for Warm Winter Wear program

DARKE COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office is kicking off a program aimed at keeping kids warm this fall and winter.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with local law enforcement, Crime Stoppers, and fire and emergency medical professionals, is now accepting donations for its Warm Winter Wear program.

>> Botkins police searching for suspect in armed robbery of gas station

New coats, hats, and gloves are now being accepted at the sheriff’s office’s investigations building, the sheriff’s office shared on social media.

Clothes donated will be given to children in need, under the age of 11 or in the fifth grade.

Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The sheriff’s office also accepts monetary donations. All checks should be made payable to the Darke County Children’s Warm Winter Wear.

© 2023 Cox Media Group