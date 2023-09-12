Dairy Queen to offer discounted Blizzards

Dairy Queen is offering discounted blizzards until Sept. 24.

Dairy Queen rewards members are able to get a small blizzard for 85 cents when ordered on the DQ app. There is a limit to one blizzard per customer.

Along with some of the classic blizzard flavors, customers are able to try the limited-edition fall flavors, including pumpkin pie and Snickerdoodle cookie dough.

According to the company, the 85-cent discount is to celebrate the year the Blizzard was invented, 1985.





