Customs officers in Cincinnati stop shipment of counterfeit jewelry

By WHIO Staff

Counterfeit Jewelry Seized (U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP))

CINCINNATI — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is warning people to be mindful of counterfeit jewelry ahead of the holiday season.

Customs officers in Cincinnati stopped a shipment of counterfeit jewelry claiming to be Van Cleef & Cartier jewelry sets, a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $862K if real, the agency said in a social media post.

“Counterfeiters would charge you top $ for their hunk of junk,” the post said.

