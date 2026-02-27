Customers report spike in electric bills; AES points to recent winter weather

TROTWOOD — A group of Trotwood neighbors is reporting a significant spike in their monthly electric bills from AES Ohio, with some residents seeing charges as high as $1,400.

Residents who typically pay between $350 and $500 reported that their recent bills have doubled or tripled.

The utility company stated that colder temperatures forced home heating systems to work longer hours, leading to a surge in power consumption across the region.

Delsia Taylor, a resident of Trotwood, said her recent bill reached $811. She noted that her typical bill for this time of year is usually around $350.

“When I opened up the bill, I’m like somebody was punking me,” Taylor said. “Because it made no sense.”

She has lived in her home for 40 years and said she has only seen three bills exceed $500 during that time.

The recent increase has forced her to rethink her monthly budget while living on a fixed income.

Other neighbors reported similar experiences after comparing their monthly statements.

Gary Johnson, a resident of Trotwood, found that his bill reached $1,400 during a month when other neighbors were seeing charges around $500.

“She got with like four or five other neighbors and they were all comparing what their bill was,” Johnson said. “And I think one month, the highest was like $500. Mine was 1400!”

Don Steed, who also lives in Trotwood, said he is facing the same issues with his power bill.

He expressed a desire for more direct communication from the utility provider regarding home efficiency.

“I got the same problem,” Steed said. “But we’re saying, we’ll like to get more information. If they can come out to tell us how to make our bill smaller possibly.”

Mary Ann Kabel, a spokesperson for AES Ohio, explained that the recent winter weather is the primary driver behind the increased costs.

She noted that furnaces must run more frequently and for longer periods to maintain indoor temperatures during extreme cold.

“Your furnace is working hard to maintain that and working longer,” Kabel said. “So that contributes to higher usage.”

AES Ohio provides a step-by-step guide on its website to help customers understand the different sections of their bills. The company also offers assistance options for customers struggling to pay high power bills.

