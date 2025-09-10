Culvert replacement project to begin on U.S. 40 in Preble Co.

PREBLE COUNTY — Construction on U.S. Route 40 in Preble County is set to begin on September 15, resulting in a closure of the route for up to 30 days as part of a culvert preservation project.

The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced that contractors will replace a culvert on U.S. 40 between U.S. 127 and Monroe Central Road. During this time, traffic will be detoured via U.S. 127 and S.R. 726. This project is part of a larger effort that includes work on U.S. 127, U.S. 35, I-70, and S.R. 129.

In addition to the work on U.S. 40, the project involves replacing a culvert on U.S. 127, south of Eaton in Preble County. Traffic on U.S. 127 will be maintained with the use of flaggers daily from approximately 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The project also includes lining culverts at various locations, including U.S. 35 and I-70 in Preble County and S.R. 129 in Butler County. These activities are expected to have little to no impact on traffic.

The Stanley Miller Construction Company has been awarded a contract worth $962,390 to complete the project, with all work scheduled for completion in October.

The culvert preservation project aims to improve infrastructure in Preble and Butler counties, with minimal disruption expected for most of the affected routes. The completion of the project in October will mark a significant upgrade to the area’s transportation network.

