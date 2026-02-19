Cruiser cam shows state troopers chasing, arresting Ohio man accused of double murder

COSHOCTON COUNTY — Cruiser cam video shows state troopers chasing and arresting an Ohio man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and a U.S. soldier last weekend.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) wrote in a social media post that they assisted in the arrest of a man wanted in a North Carolina double homicide.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office and the Moore County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina alerted state troopers.

They helped locate and arrest the suspect, according to the social media post.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the Moore County deputies responded to a report of a shooting inside a North Carolina residence on the morning of Feb. 14.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two people identified as 28-year-old Matthew Wade and 21-year-old Kateryna Tovmash dead inside.

Moore County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office to help find the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Caleb Fosnaugh, according to Christopher Walters, Coshocton County Sheriff.

Walters said his agency advised that Fosnaugh was driving a white 2018 Ford Mustang and was possibly traveling back to Ohio.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol located Fosnaugh around 2:18 p.m., driving toward Coshocton County.

Troopers and deputies pulled over Fosnaugh at the intersection of State Route 541 and County Road 120 in Linton Township and took him into custody.

Fosnaugh was booked into the Coshocton County Justice Center and charged with two counts of murder and breaking and entering.

His case will be handled in North Carolina.

