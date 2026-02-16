I-TEAM: Crossing guard bill to be introduced in Statehouse following News Center 7 investigation

DAYTON — News Center 7’s I-Team reporting got the attention of state lawmakers, and now they have introduced a bill that will increase penalties for drivers who hit crossing guards.

Investigative reporter John Bedell found hundreds of cases in Ohio and across the country where drivers hit people trying to protect our kids on their way to and from school. And many of those drivers faced little punishment, and that is one of the things lawmakers tell the I-Team they want to change.

They want to better protect the children in and around crosswalks.

News Center 7 talked to Becky Evans about the injuries she suffered. “I also hope that the state of Ohio will see this woman got a $48 fine for hitting me,” she said.

When a driver hit Evans while she was working as a crossing guard last year, she said she wanted tougher state laws. “That’s the laws that we have that need to be fixed. There should be bigger fines for flying through there like that,” she said.

Now, that could soon be a reality. Miami Valley State Reps. Tom Young and Andrea White introduced a bill in the Ohio House last week. They stated that the legislative plan is a direct response to News Center 7’s I-Team reporting.

In News Center 7’s original report, we team up with our sister stations within Cox Media Group around the country and the Associated Press for a months-long investigation. News Center 7 documented more than 225 crossing guard accidents in the last decade.

We obtained law enforcement records in 180 of those cases. News Center 7’s investigation found more than 70 percent of those drivers who hit crossing guards got away with traffic tickets or not even that.

On Monday, News Center 7 talked to parents about the bill.

Alea Carter, of Huber Heights, said, “I think it would be useful. We have to think about the lives, and we want to make sure everybody is safe and that there are consequences when something goes wrong.”

If it becomes law, it would, among other changes, increase criminal penalties in Ohio for drivers who hit crossing guards.

Tracey Nesko, of Tipp City, said, “They’re out there doing a service for our children and trying to keep them safe so we can at least be conscious of what they’re doing and keep them safe too.”

There’s a new conference announcing the bill on Tuesday morning at the statehouse in Columbus. News Center 7 will be there.

