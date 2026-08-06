‘Crimes of opportunity;’ Police say over 40 vehicles stolen in Dayton last month

DAYTON — Police are warning residents after receiving multiple reports of stolen vehicles last month.

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The Dayton Police Department said in a social media post that 41 vehicles were reportedly stolen in the last 30 days.

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In some cases, the vehicle was either left running or the keys were left inside, according to DPD.

“These thefts are often crimes of opportunity,” they said.

Over 200 vehicles have been stolen in 2026 when the keys were left in the vehicle or it was left running, DPD stated.

They have these tips:

Please take your keys with you every time.

Never leave your vehicle running unattended.

Lock your doors, even if you are only stepping away for a moment.

Do not leave valuables visible inside your vehicle.

In the past 30 days DPD has received 41 stolen vehicles reports where the vehicle was left running and/or the keys were left inside.



Help protect yourself, your vehicle, and your neighbors. Turn it off. Take your keys. Lock it up.#CrimePrevention #LockItOrLoseIt pic.twitter.com/RniNrrAfZg — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) August 5, 2026

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