Crews respond to fire in historic business district

DAYTON — Firefighters worked to put out a fire in a historic business district.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton firefighters were called to a fire at North Main Street and Santa Clara Avenue around 2 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

When they arrived, they found fire showing from a two-story commercial building.

Photos posted by DFD on social media show damage to the front of the building and the roof.

We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group