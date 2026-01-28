Crews repair 6-inch water main break amid freezing temperatures

DAYTON — Crews repaired a 6-inch water main break amid freezing Temperatures in Dayton on Tuesday.

Dayton crews responded to a water main break on Burkhardt and Hayden around 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to a city spokesperson.

The break was circumferential, and the spokesperson said it was believed to be related to the cold temperatures.

The entire region is under an Extreme Cold Warning until noon on Wednesday.

Storm Center 7 said low temperatures will fall between -5 and -10 degrees across the region. Even with lighter wind, wind chills will likely be -20 or colder.

The westbound lane of Burkhardt near Hayden was closed while crews repaired the break. The eastbound lane remained open during that time.

City crews completed repairs and reopened the roadway around 10:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Crews used salt trucks to try to prevent ice on the road, according to the spokesperson.

Crews were able to maintain water pressure while making the repair, so there will be no boil advisory, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the City Water Department has repaired four water main breaks since the start of the snow over the weekend.

All breaks have been repaired, and the city does not have any repairs ongoing, according to the spokesperson.

