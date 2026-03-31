Crews investigate fire at area body shop

BUTLER COUNTY — Crews are investigating after a fire at the Rice Auto Body Shop in Butler County on Monday evening.

Crews were dispatched to the 2300 block of Millville Oxford Road in Hanover Township.

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The fire impacted multiple vehicles on the property, and several units from neighboring cities provided mutual aid, according to our news partner, WCPO.

Rice Auto Body Shop said that everyone was safe and that two out of five buildings on their property were destroyed, according to a social media post.

“After 55 years in business, this is a tough day for our family and friends who are like our family,” the post reads. “Many people showed up today without even being asked to help us in the most crucial moment.”

The post said the auto body shop plans to rebuild and will continue building and fixing cars.

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