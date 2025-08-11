Crashes cause major slowdown after traffic pattern shift on I-75

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Drivers on I-75 North in northern Montgomery County will experience a new traffic pattern as ODOT implements changes to improve safety.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) has introduced a contraflow lane on I-75 North as part of a planned traffic pattern change.

This change, which began over the weekend, aims to enhance traffic flow and safety in the construction zone.

Despite the planned nature of these changes, two crashes occurred shortly after the new traffic pattern was implemented.

On Saturday, a motorcyclist collided with a concrete barrier wall near Needmore Road after attempting to avoid a slowing pickup truck.

This crash caused a traffic slowdown, leading to a second crash involving four cars in the contraflow lane near Wagner Ford.

ODOT is taking additional measures to improve safety in the area.

Plans include installing more signage and rumble strips, as well as painting new stripes on the highway.

These stripes will assist state troopers in monitoring speed from the air, a step aimed at reducing speeding and distracted driving.

State troopers have expressed their intention to increase their presence in the construction zone when possible, to further deter unsafe driving behaviors that can lead to accidents.

©2025 Cox Media Group