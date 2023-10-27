Crash involving grain truck shuts down road in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A crash has shut down a state route in Clark County.
The crash was reported around 9:30 a.m. on State Route 235 near Sigler Road near New Carlisle.
Initial reports indicated the crash involved a semi that had overturned onto its side.
In a social media post, the Bethel Twp. Fire Department asked drivers to avoid the area, noting that grain truck was involved.
“Corn everywhere – 235 will be closed for hours,” the post read.
We’re working to learn more.
