3 hospitalized after fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Three people were taken to the hospital after a fire in Dayton on Thursday.

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Dayton firefighters were called to the 300 block of Clover Street around 11 a.m.

Crews arrived on scene and found heavy smoke and everyone out of the home, according to District Chief David Thomas.

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Three people were taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation.

The home has many extensions, making it difficult to isolate the fire.

Due to extreme heat, a large fire response was called so crews could be rotated.

We will continue to follow this story.

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