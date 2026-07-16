Ohio arena auctioning off 100+ backstage banners from past live events

CINCINNATI — Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati is auctioning off over 100 backstage banners from concerts, comedians, and other live events.

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The venue and the Cincinnati Cyclones have a limited-time auction ongoing through the online auction website Dash.

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“From our backstage to your home, snag the souvenir of a lifetime,” Heritage Bank Center posted on social media.

There are concert banners available from music legends like Stevie Knicks, Alan Jackson, and Celine Dion, as well as stars like Kelly Clarkson, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Weeknd, and Blake Shelton.

There are also banners from comedy tours of the likes of Kevin Hart, Adam Sandler, and Nate Bargatze.

The auction runs through Sunday at 8 p.m.

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