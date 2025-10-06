Crash on I-70 EB blocks two lanes in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — The two left lanes of the eastbound Interstate-70 are blocked due to a crash in Clark County early Monday morning.

Around 6:15 a.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers were dispatched to I-70 eastbound near the 45-mile marker on reports of a crash.

As of right now, no injuries have been reported, according to an OSHP dispatcher.

The crash is blocking the two left lanes at this time.

The crash involved at least one semi, according to the dispatcher.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

