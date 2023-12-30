Crash causes semi to overturn, closing most lanes on I-70 in Butler Twp.

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — A crash on I-70 in Butler Township has resulted in lanes being shut down and reported injuries.

Around 10:10 p.m. Butler Township medics and Ohio State Highway Patrol were called to a crash on I-70 near Dayton International Airport Access Road, according to OSP dispatchers.

Dispatchers said the crash involved a semi-trailer that overturned and at least one other car.

Debris has been scattered across both sides of the highway.

Medics have been called to the scene but it is unclear how many people are hurt.

All eastbound lanes of traffic and all but one on the westbound side in the area are shut down, dispatchers said.

We are working to learn more and will update as new information becomes available.

