Court order stops repair work on wall of historic Tavern Building on West Main in Troy

TROY — The project to “shore up and repair the exterior brick wall” of the historic Tavern Building on West Main Street in Troy has been stopped by an appeals court.

The Ohio Second District Court of Appeals in Dayton on Thursday issued an order “stopping, at least temporarily,” the Miami County Common Pleas order that 116 W. Main LLC shore up and repair the wall on the north side of the building’s third floor, according to a statement issued by the Troy city government.

>> EARLIER COVERAGE: Controversial building in Troy forces closure of West Main Street

The appeals court did not overturn the lower court’s order relating to the preliminary injunction that stopped the demolition of the building or the hiring of an expert witness.

Structural Engineer Daniel Geers, of Jezerinac Geers & Associates, Inc., is to inspect the Tavern Building on Friday morning.

The Dublin, Ohio, engineer appointed by the Common Pleas court has 22 years of structural engineering and project management experience. His experience includes structural investigation, structural rehabilitation, and structural design of new facilities, according to court filings.

“We are encouraged to see action on this matter by the Appeals Court [sic] and we hope that a decision is reached expeditiously,” Mayor Oda said in the statement.

“Although it means West Main Street remains closed to vehicular traffic, at least we are getting closer to some resolution for our residents, businesses, and visitors,” she said.

In mid-June, the city’s chief building inspector and fire chief determined that the Tavern Building was unsafe. That ruling closed West Main Street to pedestrian and vehicle traffic between Plum and Cherry Streets.





