County to unveil affordable homes for low-income families

CLARK COUNTY — The Clark County Land Reutilization Corporation is set to unveil the first four newly built single-family homes as part of its Affordable Homes Program on September 25.

The Affordable Homes Program, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, aims to provide safe, decent, and affordable housing to families at or below 300% of the Federal Poverty Guideline.

The open house will allow community members, partners, realtors, and potential buyers to explore the new homes.

The four single-family homes, located on E. Liberty St., range from 1,198 to 1,264 square feet, each featuring three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

They are newly constructed with amenities such as a driveway for off-street parking and a front porch.

Initial applications are available, and specific applications will be provided to those who qualify as homes become available.

Down payment assistance of up to 20% may be available.

Interested buyers are encouraged to contact the Clark County Land Bank for more information on home options and eligibility criteria.

Details about the application process can be found here.

