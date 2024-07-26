County hosts adaptive event for children of all abilities

GREENE COUNTY — A local county hosted an event that catered activities for all kids and kept in mind the hurdles some family members may have.

Greene County Parks and Trails and the Greene County Board of Developmental Disabilities were at Russ Nature Reserve Friday.

They wanted to host kids of all abilities who could enjoy.

“No matter what age, from age 2 and up, of all abilities can enjoy these activities together,” Jennifer Frey said.

Frey is the program director for early intervention with teh Greene County Board oF Developmental Disabilities.

She brought staff from the board that included physical, speech, and occupational therapists.

The focus of the event was fine motor skills.

Activities like peeling stickers, using scissors, and tossing a ball, may seem simple but help the children build up strength in their hands.

Frey said she hopes parents can take these activities home and continue to improve skills with their children.

“You can adapt that to their ability and they can still participate, no matter no matter what they can do,” she said.

These types of events are expected to continue in the Greene County community.

Josh Welhener, community outreach coordinator for the Greene County Board of Developmental Disabilities, said new events are right around the corner.





