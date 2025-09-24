County gets state grant to help treat mothers with substance abuse disorders

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) has received over $422,000 from the state to expand treatment for pregnant women and mothers with substance use disorders.

The grant is part of a larger $10 million initiative by the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, which awarded funds to 45 providers across the state.

ADAMHS said it will use the grant to create the Strengthening Partnerships for Women’s Treatment in Montgomery County (SPWTMC) Project, aimed at serving pregnant, postpartum, and parenting women.

“With these grant dollars, we are going to be able to provide medical support, drug and alcohol treatment, and community services such as housing, food and transportation for pregnant and parenting women,” said Kimberly Priester, Director of Treatment and Supportive Services at ADAMHS.

The SPWTMC Project will focus on expanding critical treatment services and access to care, reducing stigma related to substance use disorders within the targeted population, and improving connectivity to recovery, wellness, and wrap-around services.

Partnering organizations include Miami Valley Hospital Foundation’s Promise to Hope program, Eastway Behavioral Healthcare, UMADAOP, We Care Arts, and HerStory.

