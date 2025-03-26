County creates task force to address stray dog problem

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Montgomery County is moving forward with its stray dog task force.

The county estimates there are about 140,000 dogs in Montgomery County.

As of March 26, the Animal Resource Center has 94 dogs in their care when they only have room for 82.

Kristen Tilton and Robyn McGeorge are the co-chairs of the “Animal Welfare Task Force.”

Both of them have been advocating to get the county’s help in solving the dog issue.

Today, the county said they will support and collaborate with ARC, SICSA, the Humane Society, and the community to create the task force.

It will focus on improving animal welfare and stray dog issues.

Tilton said she’s hopeful the issue will be solved but knows that it’s an uphill battle.

Montgomery County Commissioner Mary McDonald will be the county representative on the task force.

