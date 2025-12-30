County considering tax levy to fund detention center

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County commissioners will hold two public meetings to discuss a proposed tax levy to fund a detention center.

The proposed additional 1.5% sales and use tax levy, if adopted, would generate additional revenue for constructing, acquiring, equipping, or repairing a detention facility within Miami County.

This tax would be levied for ten years and would take effect on Oct. 1, 2026, following approval by the Board of County Commissioners and a majority of voters in the May 5, 2026, election.

The public meetings will be held on Jan 22 at 1:40 p.m. and Jan 27 at 9:10 a.m. at the Miami County Safety Building.

The Miami County Jail, constructed in 1972, requires significant renovations to meet current standards, Sheriff Dave Duchak said.

The facility’s current capacity is limited to 42 inmates due to space constraints, despite having enough beds for over 100.

