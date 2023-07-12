Country Concert organizers announce dates for 2024 festival

FORT LORAMIE — Mark your calendars because the dates for next summer’s Country Concert have been announced.

The 43rd Annual Country Concert will take place July 11-14, organizers announced on social media Wednesday afternoon.

>> ARTIST PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert ‘23

Seat and camping renewals will start this fall.

Thousands of people turned out last weekend for the 42nd annual music festival in Fort Loramie.

This year’s festival included headliners Tim McGraw, Dierks Bentley, and Luke Bryan.

Next year’s performers are expected to be announced in the coming months.

© 2023 Cox Media Group