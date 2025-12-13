County announces new ambulances to join fleet

MERCER COUNTY — A local county announced that two new ambulances will be joining their fleet.

Mercer County EMS said the two new ambulances will replace one from 1999 and another one 2010, according to our news partner, WCSM.

One unit was purchased using ARPA funds from the Mercer County Commissioners, and the other one was funded through revenue generated from patient transports.

The first new ambulance will replace the 2010 ambulance at the Celina Fire Department, and the second ambulance will replace the 1999 ambulance.

The 1999 ambulance will be transferred to the Coldwater EMS to continue its service.

The 2010 ambulance will be transferred to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office to continue its service.

Together, the two outgoing ambulances have served Mercer County for 56 years.

