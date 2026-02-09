Coroner releases cause of death for 47-year-old man found dead in local river

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has released the cause and manner of death for a 47-year-old man found dead in a local river.

News Center 7 previously reported on Sept. 28, 2025, that a local kayaker found a body in the Shiloh area of Stillwater River just after 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The coroner’s office previously identified the body as 47-year-old Craig Hall.

Hall died from drowning, and his manner of death was ruled an accident, the coroner’s office said Monday.

