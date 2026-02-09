Coroner releases cause of death for 47-year-old man found dead in local river

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has released the cause and manner of death for a 47-year-old man found dead in a local river.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7 previously reported on Sept. 28, 2025, that a local kayaker found a body in the Shiloh area of Stillwater River just after 1 p.m. on Sunday.
TRENDING STORIES:
- City officials say there is ‘no credible threat’ after ‘safety concerns’ shut down public buildings
- Judge orders government to clarify if they have ‘concrete plans’ to send ICE to Springfield
- Brunch restaurant opens new location near The Greene
The coroner’s office previously identified the body as 47-year-old Craig Hall.
Hall died from drowning, and his manner of death was ruled an accident, the coroner’s office said Monday.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group