Coroner IDs teen killed in Harrison Township ‘rolling shootout’

HARRISON TWP. — A 15-year-old girl who died after she was shot when two vehicles exchanged gunfire in Harrison Township earlier this month has been identified.

Heaven Washington, 15, was identified Monday by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of Philadelphia Drive and Turner Road just after 7 a.m. on November 17 reports of a shooting.

Dispatchers received an emotional 911 call from a male involved in the incident.

“I need you to take a breath for me. I’m going to the hospital, I’m going downtown. Please help us!” the caller said in the panicked call obtained through a public records request.

Washington was a passenger in a 2010 white Chevrolet Impala involved in the incident.

She was shot and taken to Miami Valley Hospital by the driver and pronounced dead at the hospital.

The other vehicle involved drove off from the scene, and deputies found “several weapons” during their investigation, according to Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck.

He told News Center 7′s Mike Campbell that the department has received several different descriptions of the other vehicle involved, but the department still needs the public’s help.

“We also need the community’s help, which is why we are here today asking for anyone who saw anything to help this poor 15-year-old’s family and friends out,” Streck said. “To at least try and get answers for them.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Regional Dispatch Center at (937) 225-4357 or the Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-7867.

