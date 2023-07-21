Coroner ID’s construction worker fatally struck by semi on US 35 in Riverside

RIVERSIDE — The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has identified the construction worker killed after being hit by a semi in a construction zone on Westbound U.S. 35 in Riverside early Thursday morning.

The coroner’s office identified the man Friday as 38-year-old Jonathan Schmidt.

Police and medics were dispatched to a crash that happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of WB 35 near the Woodman Drive overpass in the construction zone, according to Major Matthew Sturgeon with Riverside Police.

No other injuries were reported.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz was on scene and saw damage to construction equipment.

The Ohio State Patrol is conducting the reconstruction of the accident and the City of Riverside will handle the investigation

