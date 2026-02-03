Coroner IDs 75-year-old man found dead in Dayton house fire

DAYTON — The man who was found dead in a house fire in Dayton last week has been identified.

Dennis Ludwig, 75, was identified on Tuesday by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Ludwig’s body was found in a fire in the 100 block of S. Delmar Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

When crews got to the scene, there was an active fire inside the home. They immediately began to work on putting out the fire and searching the home, according to Dayton Fire Department’s Deputy Chief Brad French.

During their initial search, they found Ludwig and a dog dead inside.

French added that excess storage conditions in the home posed a challenge for firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the department’s Fire Investigations Unit.

