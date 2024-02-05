Coroner identifies man killed in Centerville crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The man killed in a crash in Centerville Friday night has been identified.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man Monday as 64-year-old Mark Pike.

Around 8:20 p.m. Washington township deputies and fire crews were called to the crash at West Social Row Road and Yankee Street, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Crews on the scene said that Centerville crews are handling the investigation.

Additional details have not been released.

