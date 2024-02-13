Contract killer who nicknamed himself ‘John Wick’ sentenced for string of murders

CINCINNATI — A man has been sentenced for his role in multiple murder-for-hire plots that took the lives of multiple people.

Carl Godfrey was sentenced to two life sentences without the possibility of parole for a series of murders in winter 2021, according to our news partners at WCPO.

Godfrey is one of four who were allegedly involved in multiple murder-for-hire plots that killed four people between Jan. 31 and Feb. 18 in 2021.

Prosecutors said Godfrey was the mastermind behind at least one shooting.

Jason Gray, Mario Gordon and a juvenile who was just 14 years old at the time of the murders are also charged in the killings and are all currently awaiting trial.

Godfrey and Gray, prosecutors said, were hired by an unidentified person to murder Jeremiah Campbell in Cincinnati on Jan. 31.

On Feb. 16 he was again hired to kill a specific person.

Officials claim that Godfrey sent Gray and the teen to carry out the murder.

Deontay Otis, a man prosecutors said was not the target, was killed.

Otis’ girlfriend, who was in the car with him at the time of the shooting, said the two were ambushed.

The intended target, prosecutors said, was sitting in the backseat behind Otis

Godfrey was found guilty of counts of aggravated murder, murder, weapons under disability, and felonious assaults.

