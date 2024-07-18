Consumer alert issued for cannabis packaging targeting children in Ohio

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Cannabis Control (DCC) is issuing a consumer alert regarding cannabis products that feature packaging appealing to children.

The products in question contain Delta-8 THC, according to the DCC.

The alert was issued on the heels of cease-and-desist letters issued this week by the Food and Drug Administration and the Federal Trade Commission to five companies for using packaging that imitates food products that are popular with young people.

In recent months, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the DCC issued warnings regarding the dangers posed by the products that include Delta-8 THC. Current Ohio law does not prevent the sale of Ohioans, including to children.

“As the division prepares to introduce non-medical cannabis products that have met our highest standards of testing and safety, we must ensure dangerous, unregulated products such as Delta-8 are removed from circulation,” DCC Superintendent Jim Canepa said. “The packaging of these products can make them look exactly like candy and the products themselves lack any testing requirements, so Ohio consumers, especially children, have no way of knowing exactly what they are purchasing, which is extremely dangerous.”

The DCC does not currently regulate products containing Delta-8 THC but emphasizes the difference between those products and ones regulated by the division that have met standards.





