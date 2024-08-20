Construction to impact drivers at Dayton airport for several weeks

DAYTON — A construction project will impact drivers at Dayton International Airport for the next several weeks.

Terminal Drive is getting upgrades as well as its parking area.

The work includes resurfacing, joint sealing, and crack filling on various concrete surfaces across Terminal Drive and access roads to Terminal Drive, according to an airport spokesperson.

“While we strive to minimize disruptions, some areas may experience temporary closures or restricted access during the repair process,” said Gil Turner, Director of Aviation. “We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding as we work to enhance our infrastructure.”

Airport visitors will be directed by signs to navigate any traffic changes. Officials have emphasized caution when driving in construction areas.

The project is expected to be finished in early October.

