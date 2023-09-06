Construction delays at apartment complex near UD continuing to impact students

DAYTON — It is the third week of school, but some students at a local university still cannot move into their apartments.

Construction delays are forcing University of Dayton students at The Flight to stay at hotels until their apartments are finished.

Students were notified in early August that there might be delays — a month later some are staying in hotels like the Marriot waiting for a place to stay for the school year.

“We had a shortened rent last month, but this month we’re paying in full. We’re going to get reimbursement later,” Luke Colegrove said.

Colegrave said that he and his roommate paid more than $800 for rent this month, all because their apartment isn’t ready.

“I understand there’s construction delays. Things like that happened,” Colegrove said.

He said he understands things like this happen and acknowledges there are people in a worse situation than he is right now.

“I know others there are some people who live in a different hotel a little further away and that’s pretty unfortunate,” Colegrove said.

UD said this is not one of their properties but “UD Housing and Residence Life has reached out to students to inform them of available options for the entire 2023-2024 year.”

Colegrove said he will remain patient.

“At his point just wait it out, I mean we are already this far along, might as well go forward with it,” he said.

Although some students want out of their lease.

News Center 7 has reached out to The Flight for comment via phone and emails but has yet to receive a response.









