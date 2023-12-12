Confusion around Issue 2 continues as lawmakers push for changes to marijuana law

Ohio voters passed Issue 2 allowing recreational marijuana use last month, but there’s still a lot of confusion around the law.

Medical marijuana was already legal in Ohio, but recreational marijuana use is nowhere near that organized.

State Senator Steve Huffman, from Tipp City, has been trying to push through changes and restrictions to Issue 2 for several weeks.

>> ‘Get my goodies;’ Dozens line up to buy marijuana products as legal sales remain in flux

He’s also been trying to make changes that will simply allow Ohioans who want to get their hands on the legal two ounces of weed that Issue 2 allows.

“It drives people to the black market because right now you are allowed to possess marijuana but you’re not allowed to buy it,” Huffman said.

Ohio’s recreational marijuana dispensaries are not expected in service for another year.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Ohio Senate bill would permit medical marijuana shops to sell legal, recreational pot

That’s why Huffman wants medical marijuana businesses to be allowed to sell to 21-year-old adults for the next 12 months.

People who are anxious to buy marijuana legally may end up going to spots that sell a different product or turning to the black market.

It’s what Governor Mike DeWine and Huffman want to avoid.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Recreational marijuana now legal in Ohio; What to expect

They want marijuana use to be legal, easy, and children-protective.

It’s why his senate bill calls for public smoking bans, bans from any smoking in vehicles, and limiting the use of home-grown plants to six per household, instead of 12.

He’s also hoping lawmakers can finish their adjustments so everyone involved can understand the expectations.

“So there is just a lot of confusion, you can possess it but you can’t buy it, just difficult at this time,” Huffman said.

The House side of the Statehouse is looking at their own bill to change restrictions and procedures on Issue 2, so it’s not clear how soon those proposals will be recognized and the rest of us can learn exactly how recreational marijuana use will happen.

©2023 Cox Media Group