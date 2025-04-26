Cones and barrels: Local county beginning multiple street construction projects

GREENE COUNTY — It’s officially construction season, and some Greene County are tired of seeing orange barrels.

One section of construction begins on Dayton-Xenia Road and continues for a half-mile.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11, crews are working to widen the three lane road into five lanes, right next to some schools.

Some people in the area, like Tom Hamilton, don’t mind the cones and barrels.

“I kind of default to being for them, even if I don’t know a lot of the details,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton has lived in Beavercreek for years and knows that construction zones can often mean longer travel times.

“It can at times,” Hamilton said. “I get it, little short term pain for long term gain.”

The Greene County website says there will be more than a dozen road projects happening this year.

The construction on Dayton-Xenia Road will be done from Darlington Drive to Meadow Bridge Drive and will cost around $80,000, the website says.

Hamilton says he trusts the city.

“I’m sure they’ve done their homework with regard to the impacts on the safety of the kids and the operations of businesses and like that around the schools, and that’s important,” Hamilton said.

Numerous construction projects are planned to expand sidewalks and resurface pavement.

Hamilton says he will make sure to drive with more caution around the work zones.

“I just appreciate the city or the county trying to stay ahead of the traffic situation and ultimately making it easier on all of us,” Hamilton said.

The Greene County website says most of these construction projects are scheduled to be completed by this fall.

