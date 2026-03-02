Concerns shift from snow removal to flooding prevention

CLARK COUNTY — Up to three inches of snow created hazardous driving conditions in Clark County on Monday morning, prompting plow crews to begin clearing roads before dawn.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The winter weather caused visibility issues and slippery surfaces, leading some commuters to abandon their trips.

As snow begins to melt, Clark County officials are transitioning their efforts to prepare for potential flooding caused by upcoming rainfall.

Springfield resident Amy Wamsey was among the drivers who decided to turn back during the Monday morning commute.

TRENDING STORIES:

Wamsey, who works in Columbus, encountered dangerous conditions while traveling from Yellow Springs.

“Actually, it’s been awful. I’ve slid twice, I work in Columbus, and I’m letting them know that I’m turning around and going home,” Wamsey said.

Wamsey noted that the consistency of the current snow made the roads more difficult to navigate than during a previous storm in January.

“This is really slippery compared to that, actually. That was a little bit of a heavier, thicker snow. So this is light and slidy,” Wamsey said.

Crews from the Clark County Engineer’s Office began their operations early Monday to address the accumulation.

Johnathan Burr, of the Clark County Engineer’s Office, said the timing of the response varied by location across the county.

“We sent them out this morning, and we didn’t start really til 5:30, 6 o’clock, depending on where you’re at. So crews are out, it’s gonna take a few hours to get around and get this piled back,” Burr said.

While crews used salt to clear the county roads, officials expressed hope that temperatures rising above freezing would assist the melting process.

The office is now shifting its focus toward the next weather event involving rain and runoff.

Burr said the department is making sure catch basins are open and not clogged.

Roads are expected to remain wet and potentially slippery as the snow melts and rain begins to fall.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group