Concerns remain about accountability after State review of Children Services in Creachbaum death

DAYTON — Our I-Team is digging into more documents that outline the actions of two children service agencies.

Workers with Dayton Public School reported several concerns about 7-year-old Hershall Creachbaum before he died.

Creachbaum’s family feels that children service agencies in Clark County are pointing the finger at each other, and a state review didn’t clear up anything.

They uncovered even more information from Dayton Public School records to support their belief that child welfare agencies failed Creachbaum.

