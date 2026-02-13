Concerns of ice, flooding as temperatures rise from record snowfall, bitter cold

MIAMI VALLEY — Rising temperatures are bringing ice and flooding to the roads and homes in the Miami Valley.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz takes a closer look at how last month’s record-breaking snowfall is causing problems LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

There were several crashes on Thursday because of icy conditions.

Two crashes happened on the ramp from Interstate 70 to State Route 4. A vehicle was on its top in the first crash, and then another crash happened about an hour later.

A Huber Heights Police spokesperson told News Center 7 the ramp was “completely covered in ice” on Thursday.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) says crews have been proactively treating slick spots.

“Our trucks have been out. Putting down brine and using salt,” said Loryn Bryson from ODOT. “Especially in areas on those overpasses and bridges, to try to help prevent the refreeze.”

ODOT says that they will keep an eye on those trouble spots over the next few days.

Crews will drop salt and push back any melting snow that’s shifted to keep roads clear.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group