Concerns on how to get students to class after deadly shooting of high school student near RTA hub

DAYTON — There are concerns over the best way for high school students to get to class in Dayton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

We hear from local leaders about why they believe the RTA hub is not the right spot for high school students today on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

This comes just over two weeks after 18-year-old Alfred Hale, a Dunbar High School student, was shot and killed near the RTA hub in Downtown while transferring buses on April 4.

As previously reported on News Center 7, calls for service at the RTA hub in Dayton have increased by almost 1,000 since 2022.

It has people concerned about students.

Community leaders are calling on Dayton’s leaders to come up with solutions.

“It’s going to take everyone to come up with evidence-based strategies and practices that these children deserve,” said Zakiya Sankara-Jabar, with Racial Justice Now.

We will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group