‘Concerning;’ 2 students suffer heat-related illnesses after practice

BEAVERCREEK — Two students are recovering after getting sick in the heat this week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s John Bedell talked to the district after hearing from a concerned parent and will have the latest details on News Center 7 at 5:00 & 6:00.

The students were outside during one of the hottest times of the day practicing with the Junior ROTC.

A parent reached out to News Center 7 saying their student is an ROTC cadet at Beavercreek High School and was suffering from a heat-related illness on campus after outdoor conditioning Tuesday afternoon, and that student wasn’t alone.

We will continue updating this story.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]