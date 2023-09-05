Community works to raise money for 2 elderly Washington Twp. residents after AC unit breaks

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — It’s been a long summer for a couple of Washington Township residents.

The unit that controls their central air is not working — and it’s going to take thousands of dollars to fix it.

The two women who live there said they had been having issues with their air conditioner for years until it finally gave out.

The two are best friends, in their 80s and 70s, who have lived in the home since the 1980s.

>> City to host information session on new West Carrollton river district project

When the unit that controls the central air gave out, neighbors stepped in and bought them air conditioning.

But it only cools part of their home.

To replace the broken unit they have had estimates anywhere from $10,000 to $28,000.

They are wonderful people, they’d do anything for anyone and have all their lives and this is a struggle I need to help them with,” Kim Atkins, a sister of one of the women said.

Atkins created an online fundraiser that raised more than $1,000 but said any help is appreciated.





©2023 Cox Media Group