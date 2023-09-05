City to host information session on new West Carrollton river district project

WEST CAROLLTON — West Carrollton will host an information session on its new multimillion-dollar river district project this week.

Representatives from Whitewater Park Merrick Engineering and McLaughlin Whitewater Design Group will host the session on the city’s planned “Whitewater Park” project.

The information session will be held at the West Carrollton High School Auditorium On Sept. 7 from 6-8 p.m.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Millions of dollars in federal funding announced for new West Carrollton river district project

The park will stretch along the Great Miami River and will have boating, competitive kayaking, canoeing and river surfing. The river district would extend from I-75 to the existing businesses on the east end of West Carrollton and will also include housing and hotels.

Last year, the project was billed at $10 million, however, city leaders said they were hoping to secure federal grants to help pay for parts of the project.

News Center 7 previously reported construction was scheduled to start in 2023.

