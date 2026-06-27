Community walks in Dayton neighborhood to end gun violence

DAYTON — People are gathering to advocate against gun violence in Dayton.

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News Center 7’s Malik Patterson has more information on the Soles to Souls Unity Walk tonight on News Center 7 at 11:00.

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The event is hosted by a group called We All We Got.

It will take place in the 800 block of Superior Avenue.

They are one of the advocacy groups that are partnering with the city of Dayton.

The organizer said that cemeteries are filling up too fast, and they need to stop.

“As the temperature rises, the crime rate, so to speak, may rise, but then a child can’t be what a child can’t see,” said C. Winn, organizer of Soles to Soul. “So, you know, I mean, so as long as we spread awareness and awareness spreads and positivity will impact somebody, you know.”

They not only invited the community, but also the victims’ families and others impacted by the recent shootings.

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